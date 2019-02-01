Four pupils killed after walkway collapses at Vanderbijlpark school

Emergency services were called around 8:30am and say they found a number of pupils still trapped underway the structure.

JOHANNESBURG – Four pupils have been killed after a walkway collapsed at Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark on Friday morning.

Paramedics say that all pupils have now been removed from the rubble.

More to follow.