Eskom secures R15 billion loan agreement

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has confirmed that it has secured a R15 billion loan facility which will form part of its current capital expenditure programme.

The power utility says this credit comes from both local and international lenders and puts it in a better financial position.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says this fund will go into the completion of Medupi and Kusile power stations.'

