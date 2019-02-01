DStv to air 'Surviving R Kelly' docu-series next week

The six-part docu-series which aired in the US last month looks at damning allegations of sexual abuse of multiple women against the R & B musician.

JOHANNESBURG – South African audiences will get a chance to see the much talked about Surviving R Kelly documentary which is set to premiere on local screens next week.

It will air on DStv's Crime and Investigation channel.