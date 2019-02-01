Desiree Ellis, Thembi Kgatlana invited to 2019 Sona

Banyana Banyana's Desiree Ellis and Thembi Kgatlana will be the guests of the President Cyril Ramaphosa in Parliament on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis, the 2018 CAF Women’s National Team Coach of the Year, as well as forward Thembi Kgatlana, the CAF Women’s National Player of the Year who also won the CAF Goal of the Year, have been invited to the 2019 State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday in Cape Town.

Ellis and Kgatlana will be the guests of the President Cyril Ramaphosa in Parliament.

“2018 has been an amazing year and so far 2019 has started with a bang, not just for me, but for Banyana Banyana [as well]. What a better way to kick start this with an invite to one of the most sought-after events of the year. I really appreciate this honour of being at this prestigious gathering. Thank you very much to the president. And this also comes hot on the heels of the president calling us personally and wishing us well ahead of the final of the 2018 Women’s AFCON in Ghana.”

Ellis will, however, travel alone as Kgatlana already has prior club commitments on the day; Kgatlana has indicated she’s is grateful for the invitation.

“On a different day, I would not have missed this for the world but there are some pressing issues regarding my club that I have to attend to and it is not clear how long they will take so, unfortunately, I will have to decline the invite. But thank you to the State President for the invitation, I am truly humbled by this gesture.”