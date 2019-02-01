DA in Buffalo City ‘hopes to get more support’ to unseat Xola Pakati

The DA is accusing executive Mayor Xola Pakati of failing to manage some of the wrongdoings that occurred in 2018.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Buffalo City Metro is hoping to get more support to unseat executive Mayor Xola Pakati.

Thursday’s motion of no confidence was postponed to the next council meeting at the end of February.

The other political parties had left the room before the matter came up for debate.

The DA’s Kevin Mileham says the mayor did nothing after the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) embarked on an illegal strike in 2018, and then acts of criminality, arson and widespread damage to public property started shortly after.

“Part of the problem was that there weren’t other political parties in the room, they’d left by the time the matter came up for debate. So, it was agreed to postpone the matter.”