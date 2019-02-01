CT officials raise Manenberg swimming pool safety concerns after attacks
On Wednesday, an employee spotted a group of boys trying to break in and had a brick thrown at him when he tried to close the gap in the fence.
CAPE TOWN - Authorities are raising concerns around safety at the Manenberg public swimming pool following two separate attacks in a space of a week.
On Wednesday, an employee who works at the facility noticed that a section of the concrete palisade fencing had been vandalised.
He spotted a group of boys trying to break in and had a brick thrown at him when he tried to close the gap.
In a separate incident last week, three vehicles belonging to a contractor who was working at the facility were stoned.
The city’s Zahid Badroodien says: “The attack on an employee at the Manenberg swimming pool is completely unacceptable and we condemn what happened. I urge anyone in the community, who might have any information about this incident, to please report it to the police. I’d like to wish our staff member a speedy recovery.”
