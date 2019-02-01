CT Mayor Dan Plato vows to listen to protesters' service delivery demands

Scores of protesting informal settlers gathered at the Cape Town Civic Centre on Thursday to demand access to water, flushing toilets and electricity.

CAPE TOWN - Mayor Dan Plato has promised residents from various informal settlements across Cape Town that he will visit their communities to discuss the delivery of services.

Scores of protesting informal settlers gathered at the Cape Town Civic Centre on Thursday to demand access to water, flushing toilets and electricity.

Some demonstrators admitted to Eyewitness News that while they are illegally occupying land, they still need access to basic human rights like clean running water.

Plato has vowed to work with community leaders in communities including Khayelitsha, Kraaifontein, Philippi East and Hout Bay to ensure that their grievances are heard and action is taken to meet their demands.

Mangaliso Gqoloda from Seskhona Village in Philippi East is one of just over 1,000 people who are illegally occupying a plot of land in the area.

He says using nearby bushes to relieve themselves has stripped residents of their dignity.

"We don't have toilets. We have to relieve ourselves in the bush. It is dangerous, especially for women, who get robbed."

Social Justice Coalition activist Axolile Notywala was taken into custody during yesterday's peaceful protest and charged under the regulation of the Gatherings Act.

WATCH: Protesters demand access to water from CT Mayor