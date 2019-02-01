CT Mayor Dan Plato vows to listen to protesters' service delivery demands
Scores of protesting informal settlers gathered at the Cape Town Civic Centre on Thursday to demand access to water, flushing toilets and electricity.
CAPE TOWN - Mayor Dan Plato has promised residents from various informal settlements across Cape Town that he will visit their communities to discuss the delivery of services.
Scores of protesting informal settlers gathered at the Cape Town Civic Centre on Thursday to demand access to water, flushing toilets and electricity.
Some demonstrators admitted to Eyewitness News that while they are illegally occupying land, they still need access to basic human rights like clean running water.
Plato has vowed to work with community leaders in communities including Khayelitsha, Kraaifontein, Philippi East and Hout Bay to ensure that their grievances are heard and action is taken to meet their demands.
Mangaliso Gqoloda from Seskhona Village in Philippi East is one of just over 1,000 people who are illegally occupying a plot of land in the area.
He says using nearby bushes to relieve themselves has stripped residents of their dignity.
"We don't have toilets. We have to relieve ourselves in the bush. It is dangerous, especially for women, who get robbed."
Social Justice Coalition activist Axolile Notywala was taken into custody during yesterday's peaceful protest and charged under the regulation of the Gatherings Act.
WATCH: Protesters demand access to water from CT Mayor
Popular in Local
-
Hofmeyr accuses Jiba of prosecuting people in defence of Zuma
-
'We are going to operate in military mode' - new Emfuleni mayor
-
#ZondoInquiry: Garden clean ups, swimming pools & more for ANC officials
-
State wants life sentences for Coligny teen’s murderers
-
CT taxi driver who helped passengers during robbery dies in hospital
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses Up
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.