CRL Commission to release report on deadly stampede at Bushiri's church
Three women died in a stampede and 17 people were injured before a church service while seeking shelter from a storm.
JOHANNESBURG – The CRL Commission will be releasing its report on Friday on the circumstances that led to the death of three people at controversial Pastor Shepherd Bushiri's church in Pretoria.
The commission summoned the church leader earlier this week, together with the Mayor of Tshwane Solly Msimanga, to account for the events of 28 December.
The CRL commission sat for two days probing the circumstances that could have led to the death of three people at Shepherd Bushiri's church last year.
The commission interrogated, at length, the issues of safety compliance.
Bushiri, who appeared before the commission on Monday, maintained that the church had adhered to all safety regulations.
He also denied reports that he tried to cover up the deaths by secretly taking the deceased to a private mortuary and then proceeding with church service the same night.
The outgoing mayor was also questioned on why the church kept receiving compliance certificates while there were still safety concerns as contained in the report that Msimanga issued after the incident.
