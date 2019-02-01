CRL Commission clears Bushiri of responsibility for deadly stampede
After a two-day hearing this week into the tragedy, the commission says that after due consideration, it found that the church was granted a compliance certificate prior to the service in December last year.
JOHANNESBURG - The CRL Rights Commission has found that controversial church leader Shepherd Bushiri was not responsible for the stampede at his Pretoria church where three people died, saying that the church fully complied with safety regulations.
After a two-day hearing this week into the tragedy, the commission says that after due consideration, it found that the church was granted a compliance certificate prior to the service in December last year.
Seventeen other people were injured as they scrambled for cover during a thunderstorm at Bushiri's popular Enlightened Christian Gathering Church.
Popular in Local
-
Hoërskool Driehoek closed after 3 student deaths
-
3 pupils killed after walkway collapses at Vanderbijlpark school
-
Gauteng ANC distances itself from 'Please Call Me' protest
-
New NPA boss Shamila Batohi urged to withstand political pressure
-
[WATCH LIVE] Cope's Dennis Bloem appears at Zondo Commission
-
Hofmeyr accuses Jiba of prosecuting people in defence of Zuma
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.