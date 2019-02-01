Popular Topics
CRL Commission clears Bushiri of responsibility for deadly stampede

After a two-day hearing this week into the tragedy, the commission says that after due consideration, it found that the church was granted a compliance certificate prior to the service in December last year.

A screenshot of representatives of Shepherd Bushiri's Enlightened Christian Gathering Church appear before the CRL Commission hearing into the deadly stampede at the church in December.
A screenshot of representatives of Shepherd Bushiri's Enlightened Christian Gathering Church appear before the CRL Commission hearing into the deadly stampede at the church in December.
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The CRL Rights Commission has found that controversial church leader Shepherd Bushiri was not responsible for the stampede at his Pretoria church where three people died, saying that the church fully complied with safety regulations.

After a two-day hearing this week into the tragedy, the commission says that after due consideration, it found that the church was granted a compliance certificate prior to the service in December last year.

Seventeen other people were injured as they scrambled for cover during a thunderstorm at Bushiri's popular Enlightened Christian Gathering Church.

