Correctional Services Dept undermined Parly, Bloem tells commission

Former chairperson of Parliament's Correctional Services Committee Dennis Bloem has described to the state capture commission how the department was a free for all and in a state of havoc when it dealt with Bosasa.

Cope spokesperson Dennis Bloem appears at the Zondo Commission of inquiry into state capture on 1 February 2019. Picture: EWN
Cope spokesperson Dennis Bloem appears at the Zondo Commission of inquiry into state capture on 1 February 2019. Picture: EWN
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Former chairperson of Parliament's Correctional Services Committee Dennis Bloem has described to the state capture commission how the department was a free for all and in a state of havoc when it dealt with Bosasa.

Bloem, who is now with the Congress of the People, appeared before the inquiry on Friday.

The commission previously heard how the facilities management company paid officials at the department over R500,000 a month to secure tenders.

Bloem says that the department refused to be held to account and undermined Parliament’s authority and refused to be held to account.

WATCH: Cope's Denis Bloem appears at Zondo Commission

He says contracts awarded to Bosasa by the Correctional Services Department were not done according to book.

Bloem says the facilities management company was a problem.

He also says there was no control or discipline at the department.

The former MP says if investigators go back to the department and Check, they will find more damning corruption with Bosasa.

