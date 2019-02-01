City of CT says needs to deal with compliance issues at Athlone Stadium
Safa CT was unhappy after being asked to vacate the premises on Thursday over zoning irregularities and for health and safety reasons.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it needs to deal with compliance issues at the Athlone Stadium before the premises can be used again.
The South African Football Association Cape Town (Safa CT) was unhappy after being asked to vacate the premises on Thursday over zoning irregularities and for health and safety reasons.
But Safa CT is refusing to move, saying that the city has not been forthcoming with the details and on a plan forward.
Economic opportunities Mayco member James Vos says it’s important that the city sorts out the issues related to zoning and the Safety at Sports and Recreational Events Act (Sasrea).
“Those are the two big compliance issues, and at the end of the day if they [the issues] are not dealt with, the stadium can lose its grading, putting all users, including soccer, at risk.”
Vos says the municipality wants to meet with Safa CT to deal with its concerns, including how the organisation can be accommodated back into the stadium once all the compliance issues have been handled.
“It’s an unfortunate situation, the inconvenience caused for the administrative arm is the matter which we’d like to address, which is moving them to a nearby facility. So that we can deal with the Sasrea and grading issues.”
LISTEN: City of CT and Safa CT at loggerheads over Athlone Stadium occupancy
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Sport
-
Car crash forces Wiseman Meyiwa to hang up his boots
-
'I select on penis length,' says female coach of German men's team
-
Chiefs confirm Akpeyi and Frosler signings
-
Transfer window quietly closes with Almiron biggest deadline deal
-
Schumacher 'in the very best of hands', says family
-
Lions snatch 4-Day title from under Cobras' nose
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.