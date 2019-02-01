City of CT says needs to deal with compliance issues at Athlone Stadium

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it needs to deal with compliance issues at the Athlone Stadium before the premises can be used again.

The South African Football Association Cape Town (Safa CT) was unhappy after being asked to vacate the premises on Thursday over zoning irregularities and for health and safety reasons.

But Safa CT is refusing to move, saying that the city has not been forthcoming with the details and on a plan forward.

Economic opportunities Mayco member James Vos says it’s important that the city sorts out the issues related to zoning and the Safety at Sports and Recreational Events Act (Sasrea).

“Those are the two big compliance issues, and at the end of the day if they [the issues] are not dealt with, the stadium can lose its grading, putting all users, including soccer, at risk.”

Vos says the municipality wants to meet with Safa CT to deal with its concerns, including how the organisation can be accommodated back into the stadium once all the compliance issues have been handled.

“It’s an unfortunate situation, the inconvenience caused for the administrative arm is the matter which we’d like to address, which is moving them to a nearby facility. So that we can deal with the Sasrea and grading issues.”

