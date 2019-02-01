Christina Aguilera 'had to step down' from 'The Voice'
The 37-year-old singer, who starred as a judge on the talent show between 2011 and 2016, walked away after becoming disgruntled with some of the behind-the-scenes issues.
LONDON - Christina Aguilera has admitted she had no choice but to step down from The Voice because she was not happy with things going on behind the scenes.
The 37-year-old singer - who starred as a judge on the talent show between 2011 and 2016 - decided to walk away from the NBC programme.
The Beautiful says she wasn't willing to carry on with the show and let certain things slide, but admitted it was a real learning curve.
Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she said: "Well I can't knock it, I mean it was an experience in my life and I think everything has a learning curve and something to be experienced. I think that I did what I could with the position I was given and I have to keep it real on a certain level. I'm just, you know, I'm not a passive girl that's just gonna sit there and be okay with certain things."
The show's host then asked whether she was happy with the experience she had, and Aguilera replied: "Well - That's a very complicated answer, but I just saw some ins and outs and inner workings that I was not happy [with]."
The Candyman singer says being on the show made her realise that her music career is where she should be focusing her energy.
She concluded: "For me, I just know I needed to step away and get back to what I know that I love to do and how I could best give to the world in my own way."
The Dirty hitmaker previously said she was a big fan of the blind audition phase of the show because she felt it was more meritocratic.
However, the chart-topping star ultimately decided to quit the program because she was unhappy with the general working environment, saying it was something "no one would want to put up with" on a daily basis.
She shared: "The blind audition idea was really intriguing to me because it was an opportunity for anyone to get on stage and be discovered, regardless of how they looked. I also saw blatant things that I didn't think were OK and that I am sure no one would want to put up with in the work environment. It was important for me to step away."
