Christina Aguilera 'had to step down' from 'The Voice'

LONDON - Christina Aguilera has admitted she had no choice but to step down from The Voice because she was not happy with things going on behind the scenes.

The Beautiful says she wasn't willing to carry on with the show and let certain things slide, but admitted it was a real learning curve.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she said: "Well I can't knock it, I mean it was an experience in my life and I think everything has a learning curve and something to be experienced. I think that I did what I could with the position I was given and I have to keep it real on a certain level. I'm just, you know, I'm not a passive girl that's just gonna sit there and be okay with certain things."

The show's host then asked whether she was happy with the experience she had, and Aguilera replied: "Well - That's a very complicated answer, but I just saw some ins and outs and inner workings that I was not happy [with]."

The Candyman singer says being on the show made her realise that her music career is where she should be focusing her energy.

She concluded: "For me, I just know I needed to step away and get back to what I know that I love to do and how I could best give to the world in my own way."

The Dirty hitmaker previously said she was a big fan of the blind audition phase of the show because she felt it was more meritocratic.

However, the chart-topping star ultimately decided to quit the program because she was unhappy with the general working environment, saying it was something "no one would want to put up with" on a daily basis.

She shared: "The blind audition idea was really intriguing to me because it was an opportunity for anyone to get on stage and be discovered, regardless of how they looked. I also saw blatant things that I didn't think were OK and that I am sure no one would want to put up with in the work environment. It was important for me to step away."