Cape Flats duo lauded for commitment to fight against crime

CAPE TOWN - Two Cape Town women are being lauded for their commitment to saving their communities from crime.

Anti-crime activist Roegshanda Pascoe will represent South Africa at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime in London.

Shakeenah Daniels from the Mitchells Plain community policing forum is being praised after she was hit by a stray bullet while trying to protect children.

Manenberg resident Pascoe has for years played an active role in her community and surrounding areas, tackling violence and gangsterism head on.

Pascoe has been invited to speak in London next month and will talk about mediation efforts to deal with these crimes.

"I'm looking forward to the discussion that I will be part of, learning from them and also giving them the real reality of what our people are going through."

Meanwhile, another crime-fighting activist from Mitchells Plain Shakeenah Daniels is lucky to be alive after she was wounded while trying to prevent children from getting caught in the crossfire of gang violence.

Daniels was shot behind the ear but says that despite this, her efforts to keep the community safe won't stop.

"I'm just grateful, and I thank the Almighty for that, that there were no killings and that no innocents were injured."