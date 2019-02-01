Cape Flats duo lauded for commitment to fight against crime
Anti-crime activist Roegshanda Pascoe will represent South Africa at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime in London.
CAPE TOWN - Two Cape Town women are being lauded for their commitment to saving their communities from crime.
Anti-crime activist Roegshanda Pascoe will represent South Africa at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime in London.
Shakeenah Daniels from the Mitchells Plain community policing forum is being praised after she was hit by a stray bullet while trying to protect children.
Manenberg resident Pascoe has for years played an active role in her community and surrounding areas, tackling violence and gangsterism head on.
Pascoe has been invited to speak in London next month and will talk about mediation efforts to deal with these crimes.
"I'm looking forward to the discussion that I will be part of, learning from them and also giving them the real reality of what our people are going through."
Meanwhile, another crime-fighting activist from Mitchells Plain Shakeenah Daniels is lucky to be alive after she was wounded while trying to prevent children from getting caught in the crossfire of gang violence.
Daniels was shot behind the ear but says that despite this, her efforts to keep the community safe won't stop.
"I'm just grateful, and I thank the Almighty for that, that there were no killings and that no innocents were injured."
Popular in Local
-
Four pupils killed after walkway collapses at Vanderbijlpark school
-
Batohi faces uphill battle to turn NPA around as she officially takes office
-
Hofmeyr accuses Jiba of prosecuting people in defence of Zuma
-
#ZondoInquiry: Garden clean ups, swimming pools & more for ANC officials
-
'We are going to operate in military mode' - new Emfuleni mayor
-
CT taxi driver who helped passengers during robbery dies in hospital
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.