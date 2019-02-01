Bosasa got over R200m to install TVs in prison, inquiry told
Denis Bloem says the department took a decision to outsource security and catering services to Bosasa, even though the committee advised against the move.
JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) MP Dennis Bloem has described how tenders given to Bosasa by the Department of Correctional Services amounted to what he calls “money laundering schemes”.
Bloem, who served as the chairperson of the portfolio committee on correctional services, testified at the state capture commission on Friday.
He's revealed that the department took a decision to outsource security and catering services to Bosasa, even though the committee advised against the move.
Meanwhile, the Mail & Guardian reported on Friday that the facilities management company enjoyed R12 billion in government contracts.
Bloem shocked Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo when he revealed that over R200 million was paid to Bosasa by the Correction Services Department for the company to install television sets at prisons across the country.
“We objected [to] this thing and asked why it was necessary to put televisions in prisons, even in single cells.”
He also spoke about a catering tender awarded to Bosasa where the company was meant to take over the kitchen and cook for inmates.
“This catering tender was just a money laundering scheme. The inmates were still cooking.”
The deputy chief justice says the commission must take steps to establish if this is still happening at the department.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
