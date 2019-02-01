Batohi: 'Prosecutors are not for sale'
The new NPA boss says members who are not ready to perform their duties with integrity do not have a future in the organisation.
JOHANNESBURG - New prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi says the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has the challenge of regaining the trust of South Africans.
She says members who are not ready to perform their duties with integrity do not have a future in the organisation.
Batohi was speaking on her first day in office, along with Justice Minister Michael Masutha and Deputy Minister John Jeffery, on Friday afternoon.
She was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year after the Constitutional Court ruled that the appointment of former head Shaun Abrahams was invalid.
Batohi has committed to serving the country with gratitude and humility.
She says the NPA needs leadership that all South Africans can be proud of.
“Prosecutors are not for sale. That said, I have no doubt that the majority of prosecutors in the NPA are hardworking, dedicated and committed persons working in the criminal justice system under immense pressure for various reasons.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
