Anti-Gang Unit members arrest 4 suspects, seize firearms, drugs in Bishop Lavis
Bishop Lavis, as well its neighbouring communities Valhalla Park and Bonteheuwel, has seen a spike in gang-related shootings since December.
CAPE TOWN - Another success for the Anti-Gang Unit in Cape Town in an operation in Bishop Lavis.
In January, Police Minister Bheki Cele said he would review the deployment of Anti-Gang Unit members in areas where it’s needed most.
On Thursday night, members conducted various operations in Bishop Lavis, which ended in the arrests of four suspects.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa says firearms, ammunition and drugs were also found and confiscated.
“Two suspects were apprehended, and one firearm was confiscated. Shortly thereafter, the members visited two addresses where they found two firearms, tik and arrested a 23-year-old man. In the third location, the unit members found drugs, ammunition and arrested a 22-year-old.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
