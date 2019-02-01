Another South African detained in China on visa related charges

Sasha Redman, aged 25, went to China to teach English under the auspices of a school in the south of the country.

CAPE TOWN - Yet another South African working in China as a language teacher has been detained on work visa related charges.

Sasha Redman, aged 25, went to China to teach English under the auspices of a school in the south of the country.

But the school failed to secure her a work visa as promised and now she's languishing in a cell.

In November, the detention of another young South African grabbed headlines.

Tristan-Lee Niemand was detained for several weeks after Chinese authorities found her working as a language teacher with only a student visa.

Now, Redman is in the same predicament. Her mother Candice Erasmus says she went to China to take up an English teaching position at the Upstreet International School in September 2017.

“She loves travelling. She went to Holland for a year and she went to America for two years to au pair and then she did her TEFL course to go to China to teach.”

Just as with the Niemand’s story, the school had organised student visas for the teachers with the promise that work visas would be forthcoming when they arrived.

But that never materialised and the school told them they should hide from authorities.

Erasmus says they arranged for her daughter to leave the country on Wednesday but she was detained by police the day before.

“I’ve been in a slight panic since Monday and it’s not getting better, because I can’t do anything or speak to anyone. No one is giving me answers.”

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation said last year this is a common occurrence and warned potential candidates to do their homework before accepting offers from Chinese language schools.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)