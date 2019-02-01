ANC's Liliesleaf branch: 'Makate support to seek justice from corporate bullies'
A group of people under the banner of the please call me movement, demonstrated outside Vodaworld on Thursday demanding the cellphone giant pay Makate R70 billion for his invention.
JOHANNESBURG – An African National Congress (ANC) branch in Midrand which at in the forefront of the Please Call Me compensation campaign says it is not expecting any money from the man who came up with the idea for the SMS service, Nkosana Makate.
A group of people under the banner of the Please Call Me Movement demonstrated outside Vodaworld on Thursday, demanding that the cellphone giant pay Makate R70 billion for his idea.
But Vodacom has labelled the demand as "irrational" and will now wait for Makate to make the next move as he aims for a judicial review of his compensation deal.
Benson Motsumi, from the ANC's Liliesleaf branch in Midrand, says their support for Makate is purely to seek justice for those who have been bullied by big corporates.
He says organisers and supporters are not expecting any cut from the compensation money.
“We can categorically indicate that that’s utter rubbish. We’re here for one thing and one thing only - pay Makate, end of the story.”
Motsumi has acknowledged that Makate urgently needs the money to pay for his legal costs over the many years.
Meanwhile, litigation funder Chris Schuman, who helped Makate with his legal battle, has told Radio 702 that he was offered R49 million which he advised him to accept.
‘MISGUIDED’
In 2016, the Constitutional Court ruled that the two parties agree on a reasonable amount to pay Makate for his invention.
Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub then decided on an undisclosed settlement figure when the parties deadlocked but Makate has rejected it.
Vodacom and Makate are set to square off in court again, with Makate hoping to take the company’s offer, which he says is an insult, on judicial review.
The company's Nkateko Nyoka says the Please Call Me Movement is being misguided.
“Vodacom has always been willing to compensate Mr Makate.”
The telecommunications giant is adamant it has abided by the Constitutional Court’s order and is not in the wrong.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Politics
-
Hofmeyr accuses Jiba of prosecuting people in defence of Zuma
-
'We are going to operate in military mode' - new Emfuleni mayor
-
Knysna community celebrates life of slain councillor
-
#ZondoInquiry: Garden clean ups, swimming pools & more for ANC officials
-
Police probe murder of senior Sedibeng Municipality official
-
SA envoy tells DA's Maimane to stay out of Zimbabwean politics
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.