12 children removed from caregiver over alleged abuse

CAPE TOWN - Twelve minors allegedly abused by a Worcester woman are now in a place of safety.

The 52-year-old woman appeared in the local district court on two charges of child abuse on Thursday.

She was arrested this past weekend for allegedly abusing the children on a farm outside the Cape Winelands district town.

Police say that a 16-year-old foster child was allegedly found cuffed with a chain around his neck.

He'd been left that way for three days, apparently as a punishment.

Authorities believe the woman has been beating her 15-year-old biological child on a daily basis.

Ten children between the ages of two and 12-years-old were removed from her care by the police and social workers.

They are being interviewed to determine whether more charges should be added.

The case has been postponed for further investigation and the alleged abuser is expected back in court on 13 February.