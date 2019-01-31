#ZondoInquiry: Garden clean ups, swimming pools & more for ANC officials
Richard le Roux has named Nomvula Mokonyane, Gwede Mantashe, Deputy Minister Thabang Makwetla, ANC MP Vincent Smith and Magistrate Desmond Nair as those who benefitted.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa employee Richard le Roux has told the state capture commission that ministers Nomvula Mokonyane, Gwede Mantashe, Deputy Minister Thabang Makwetla and African National Congress (ANC) MP Vincent Smith had their houses installed with electric fences, CCTV cameras and even maintained all at the expense of the company.
Le Roux was summoned to appear before the commission as a witness to corroborate the testimony of other former employees of Bosasa, like Angelo Agrizzi.
Le Roux is still under the employ of the facilities management company, working as a regional technical coordinator for Global Technology Systems, which is a subsidiary of Bosasa.
He was the head of Bosasa’s special projects, which involved responding to whatever needs of politicians associated with the company.
He says Mokonyane benefited: “The electric fence, the CCTV system, the generator, the pool pump, the swimming pool, and we also had to do the garden clean up.”
Even Mantashe at his three properties: “In Boksburg, we would go and sort out a few camera issues there. The Elliot installation was an IP camera system. The Cala was the same installation as the Elliot installation, it was a CCTV IP system.”
He says Smith and Makwetla’s houses were also installed with electric fences and IP CCTV cameras.
He also mentioned a chief magistrate Desmond Nair, saying Bosasa installed CCTV cameras an alarm system as an electric fence at his house.
All this cost Bosasa over R1 million.
WATCH: Ex-Bosasa employee Richard le Roux gives evidence at Zondo Commission
IRON FIST
The state capture commission has heard how employees at Bosasa worked under a cloud of fear and were forced to do dirty work for the company's CEO Gavin Watson.
Le Roux says he was personally responsible for the maintenance and installation of CCTV cameras and electric fences at the homes of politicians, adding it was at the instruction of Watson.
"I was also instructed not to disclose to anyone about the installations and work done. Gavin Watson often said to me: 'Listen to me, mate, I will make sure that you never get another job as I am connected and you being a white male of your age... no one will ever employ you if this information comes out.'"
Leon Van Tonder then took the stand, confirming that Watson ran the company with an iron fist.
"Unfortunately, Gavin Watson is untouchable. We were pretty much controlled by fear in the company."
They both admitted to having helped destroy documents implicating Bosasa in corruption.
Timeline
