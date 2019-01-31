Zim public sector union backs down on strike, cites volatile situation
Wage negotiations between the government and the Apex Council, which represents 17 public sector unions, broke down on Wednesday.
HARARE - Zimbabwe’s umbrella public sector union has backed down from plans for a national strike, an official said on Thursday, citing the volatile situation in the country after this month’s violent protests were met by a brutal security crackdown.
Wage negotiations between the government and the Apex Council, which represents 17 public sector unions, broke down on Wednesday. The unions then met to decide a date for a strike and announce it this week but the talks ended in disarray.
“Apex feels that its not conducive to take action. The situation is volatile and polarized and the action we take may be hijacked for issues which have nothing to do with labour,” Cecilia Alexander, Apex Council’s chairwoman told Reuters.
Popular in Africa
-
SA envoy tells DA's Maimane to stay out of Zimbabwean politics
-
Sudan police fire tear gas as protesters rally in Khartoum
-
Sudan's Bashir: WhatsApp, Facebook don't replace presidents
-
Somalia declared the most corrupt country in the world: survey
-
After election upheaval, DR Congo inaugurates new Parliament
-
2 Zim teachers’ unions to forge ahead with strike over poor pay
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.