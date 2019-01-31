Zim public sector union backs down on strike, cites volatile situation

Wage negotiations between the government and the Apex Council, which represents 17 public sector unions, broke down on Wednesday.

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s umbrella public sector union has backed down from plans for a national strike, an official said on Thursday, citing the volatile situation in the country after this month’s violent protests were met by a brutal security crackdown.

Wage negotiations between the government and the Apex Council, which represents 17 public sector unions, broke down on Wednesday. The unions then met to decide a date for a strike and announce it this week but the talks ended in disarray.

“Apex feels that its not conducive to take action. The situation is volatile and polarized and the action we take may be hijacked for issues which have nothing to do with labour,” Cecilia Alexander, Apex Council’s chairwoman told Reuters.