WC woman released on warning over child abuse
Police say the woman's 16-year-old foster child was found cuffed with a chain around the neck.
CAPE TOWN - A 52-year-old woman is being charged with child abuse after police found her foster child chained around the neck on a farm outside Worcester.
The woman's daughter was allegedly also abused on a farm in the Scherpenheuwel area outside Worcester.
She is expected to appear in court on Thursday following her arrest over the weekend.
Police and social workers swooped on the farm on Saturday evening after they had received a tip-off regarding the alleged abuse.
Police say the woman's 16-year-old foster child was found cuffed with a chain around the neck.
The teenager was apparently being punished for three days.
The accused's 15-year-old biological child was allegedly also beaten on a daily basis.
Ten other minors, between the ages of two and 12, were removed from the park homes and taken to a place of safety.
Social workers are busy assessing the other children to determine if there are other charges should be added.
The suspect made a first appearance in court earlier this week and was released on a warning.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
#ZondoInquiry: Garden clean ups, swimming pools & more for ANC officials
-
Role in Selebi case cited as reason why Mrwebi, Jiba not fit for office
-
House destroyed in Durbanville vegetation fire
-
Vodacom shuts stores at Midrand HQ as protesters arrive
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses Up
-
SABC abandons retrenchment plans
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.