Hofmeyr accuses Jiba of prosecuting people in defence of Zuma
Willie Hofmeyr has referred to cases involving Pravin Gordhan, Anwa Dramat, Shadrack Sibiya, Robert McBride and Glynnis Breytenbach.
PRETORIA - Deputy prosecutions boss Willie Hofmeyr has accused his colleague Nomgcobo Jiba of using her position to prosecute people seen to be problematic for former President Jacob Zuma.
Hofmeyr made the allegations during his testimony at the Mokgoro inquiry in Centurion on Thursday.
The inquiry is investigating Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi’s fitness to hold office.
Hofmeyr has described the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) under the leadership of Jiba, when she was the acting national director and later as head of the national prosecution services.
“There was an increase in tendency, in the NPA, to use our powers to prosecute against people who were seen to be an obstruction or problem to the president [Zuma] at the time.”
He referred to cases involving Pravin Gordhan, Anwa Dramat, Shadrack Sibiya, Robert McBride and Glynnis Breytenbach.
“On almost all of those cases, people were removed from their positions and law enforcement. They were charged... in many of those cases it didn’t even proceed to trial, there was a discharge granted because of insufficient evidence in the docket,” says Hofmeyr.
Hofmeyr has made it clear he believes neither Jiba nor Mrwebi are fit to hold office.
WATCH: Willie Hofmeyer gives evidence at Mokgoro Inquiry
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
