'We are going to operate in military mode' - new Emfuleni mayor
Reverend Gift Moerane, who was inaugurated on Thursday, says he is aware of the massive service delivery challenges that the people of Emfuleni are facing.
JOHANNESBURG - The new sheriff in the Emfuleni Municipality says he plans to turn the poorly serviced area into a first-class city.
He adds that he also has plans to quell what he calls the rising political tensions in the area.
The newly elected mayor says he is going to be tough on municipal workers to ensure that services are delivered to the people.
Speaking to the media after his inaugural address, Moerane said it will not be business as usual.
“We are in a military operation. This is no more just people coming to work and going home. We are going to operate in military mode, where the commander will say 'on Friday, I want a report on this.’”
Moerane replaces Jacob Khawe who has joined the provincial executive committee on a permanent basis.
He says his experience in mediation over the years would help in bringing peace and stability in the area.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
