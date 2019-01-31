WCED wraps up registrations for matric supplementary exams

The exams are for people who had not completed matric, learners who want to improve their results and write a supplementary examination as well as those who failed matric.

CAPE TOWN - Thursday marked the deadline to register to write or rewrite the 2018 National Senior Certificate examinations.

Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says the supplementary exams are scheduled to take place in May and June this year.

“Last year's grade 12 learners may register for the exam if they failed to meet the requirements in the November examination, they passed but want to improve their performance or they were absent from the writing of one or more papers due to ill health or other unforeseen circumstances.”

(Edited Shimoney Regter)