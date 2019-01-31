Truck torched, roads blocked in Pretoria west protest

Officers say that a truck has been set alight and roads have been barricaded with rocks.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are on the scene of a violent protest in Pretoria west.

Police are investigating a case of malicious damage to property.

Spokesperson Kay Makhubele: "We are deploying members in and around the area to monitor the situation. So far no one has been arrested but a case of malicious damage to property and public violence has been registered."

One motorist describes the situation.

"They are protesting and throwing stones at passing cars."