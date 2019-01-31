Terror accused Thulsie twins to return to court

Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie were arrested in July 2016 on terror-related charges after being accused of planning attacks on Jewish and American interests in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG – The case against the terror-accused Thulsie twins is set to resume at the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday morning.

The brothers have been in and out of court for more than two years now and the case is still far from over.

The trial against the Thulsie twins has still not started due to several issues, starting with different defence attorneys and a fight against the State about the manner in which they were arrested.

Last year, the case was postponed as the defence team wanted hard copies of the documents that the State had obtained for its case but it emerged that to print out all these documents it would cost around R77,000.

The lawyers were urged by the judge to sort out this matter.

Both brothers have remained in custody since they were arrested.

