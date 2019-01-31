Cape Town City snatch dramatic win against Chiefs

Edmilson Dowe scored a scrappy goal as Cape Town City stole a valuable three points against Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Edmilson Dowe scored a scrappy goal as Cape Town City stole a valuable three points against Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

Kaizer Chiefs were up against a high-flying Cape Town City side who were fresh from a 2-0 first round Nedbank Cup win over SuperSport United over the weekend, but Amakhosi were buoyed by the fact that they are yet to taste defeat against the Citizens led by Benni McCarthy.

The opening 45 minutes belonged to the home side, who bossed proceedings by creating a plethora of chances but could not convert. Newly promoted left wingback Happy Mashiane was having a brilliant showing down the left as he troubled the Citizen's defense with his overlapping runs.

Mashiane delivered a beautiful ball into the path of Khama Billiat who has somehow lost his scoring boots in recent weeks. Billiat couldn't get his shot on target, squandering a great chance to open the scoring.

Both sides were dealt injury blows early on as striker Siphelele Mthembu and defender Kgotso Moleko were both stretchered off with injuries in the first half. Billiat was again in the thick of things as Siphelele Ntshangase's champagne pass rolled into the feet of Pule Ekstein, who wasted little time in laying off to Billiat for a one-on-one chance with goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh, but the Dutchman pulled off one of many brilliant saves in the first half.

The Dutch stopper was having a great night in between the sticks for City as he thwarted a number of counter-attacking opportunities from the Glamour Boys and both teams went into the half time break goalless.

The second 45 minutes were a heated affair as the home side pushed for the goal but a resolute City defence denied them at every opportunity. Siphelele Ntshangase came close once again for Chiefs as his long-range pile driver cannoned off the upright.

City then stole all the three points just 12 minutes from the final whistle as yet another calamitous piece of goalkeeping from Virgil Vries gifted Edmilson a simple tap in as the men from Cape Town returned to the south with a valuable three points in the bag.