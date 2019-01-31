State wants life sentences for Coligny teen’s murderers

Arguments in mitigation and aggravation of sentence have now wrapped up in the High Court in the North West.

COLIGNY - The State in the murder case of Coligny teenager Matlhomola Moshoeu has argued his murderers deserve life behind bars because they continued to lie despite overwhelming evidence against them.

Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte were convicted of Moshoeu’s murder back in 2017 after accusing him of stealing sunflowers worth R80 from a farm.

Advocate Rapula Molefe has argued Doorewaard and Schutte had no regard for Moshoeu life as he was killed for a mere R80 worth of sunflowers.

She says the convicted murderers failed to come clean about what really transpired on that fateful day and didn’t take the court into their confidence.

He’s described the killing of the 16-year-old as a violent and barbaric crime, adding that the pair took the law into their own hands.

Judgment has been reserved until March.

