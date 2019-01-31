State wants life sentences for Coligny teen’s murderers

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
Go

State wants life sentences for Coligny teen’s murderers

Arguments in mitigation and aggravation of sentence have now wrapped up in the High Court in the North West.

Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte in the North West High Court in Mahikeng ahead of their sentencing. The duo was found guilty of the murder of 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu in Coligny. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte in the North West High Court in Mahikeng ahead of their sentencing. The duo was found guilty of the murder of 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu in Coligny. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

COLIGNY - The State in the murder case of Coligny teenager Matlhomola Moshoeu has argued his murderers deserve life behind bars because they continued to lie despite overwhelming evidence against them.

Arguments in mitigation and aggravation of sentence have now wrapped up in the High Court in the North West.

Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte were convicted of Moshoeu’s murder back in 2017 after accusing him of stealing sunflowers worth R80 from a farm.

Advocate Rapula Molefe has argued Doorewaard and Schutte had no regard for Moshoeu life as he was killed for a mere R80 worth of sunflowers.

She says the convicted murderers failed to come clean about what really transpired on that fateful day and didn’t take the court into their confidence.

He’s described the killing of the 16-year-old as a violent and barbaric crime, adding that the pair took the law into their own hands.

Judgment has been reserved until March.

[WATCH] Sentencing for Coligny teen's killers postponed

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA