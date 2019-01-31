SAHRC to ask Equality Court to look into Angelo Agrizzi's racist remarks

Earlier this week, Agrizzi admitted to the Zondo Commission that he's a racist.

JOHANNESBURG - The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says that former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi's racist remarks are discriminative and hurtful.

Earlier this week, Agrizzi admitted to the Zondo Commission that he's a racist.

An audio recording that was leaked to the media last year was played as he wrapped up his testimony.

In it he repeatedly uses the K-word to describe black directors at Bosasa, the controversial company that's alleged to have bribed senior government officials in exchange for favours.

The SAHRC says it will approach the Equality Court to look into Agrizzi's utterances.

"The commission has decided to institute this matter in the Equality Court and we'll be following it through. We find the remarks completely unacceptable."