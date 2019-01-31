SAHRC to ask Equality Court to look into Angelo Agrizzi's racist remarks
Earlier this week, Agrizzi admitted to the Zondo Commission that he's a racist.
JOHANNESBURG - The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says that former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi's racist remarks are discriminative and hurtful.
Earlier this week, Agrizzi admitted to the Zondo Commission that he's a racist.
An audio recording that was leaked to the media last year was played as he wrapped up his testimony.
In it he repeatedly uses the K-word to describe black directors at Bosasa, the controversial company that's alleged to have bribed senior government officials in exchange for favours.
The SAHRC says it will approach the Equality Court to look into Agrizzi's utterances.
"The commission has decided to institute this matter in the Equality Court and we'll be following it through. We find the remarks completely unacceptable."
Popular in Local
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses Up
-
Vodacom beefs up security over Please Call Me mass action threat
-
Ex-Bosasa employee told to do whatever Mokonyane wanted, inquiry hears
-
Bosasa faked disciplinary hearing to mislead SIU probe, ex-employee says
-
City of CT orders Safa CT to vacate Athlone Stadium
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday, 30 January 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.