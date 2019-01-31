Popular Topics
SABC abandons retrenchment plans

The public broadcaster released a statement on Thursday afternoon, saying it has decided not to renew the notice to invoke Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
41 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced it will not go ahead with plans to retrench employees.

The public broadcaster released a statement on Thursday afternoon, saying it has decided not to renew the notice to invoke Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act which allows companies to retrench employees and sets out how it must be done.

Last year, the broadcaster introduced extreme cost-cutting measures including the proposed retrenchments of 981 permanent staffers and over 1,200 freelancers.

More to follow.

