SA envoy tells DA's Maimane to stay out of Zimbabwean politics

SA’s ambassador to Zimbabwe Mphakama Mbete says that the ANC is surprised by DA leader Mmusi Maimane’s threat to report Zimbabwe’s government to the ICC.

HARARE - South Africa’s ambassador to Zimbabwe says that Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Musi Maimane should stay out of Zimbabwean politics.

Ambassador Mphakama Mbete says that the African National Congress (ANC) is surprised by Maimane’s threat to report Zimbabwe’s government to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Mbete was speaking after meeting Zimbabwe’s vice president Constantino Chiwenga.

He’s quoted in Thursday’s Herald saying that Maimane doesn’t have the authority to interfere in the politics of another country.

Mbethe says that South Africa’s relations with Zimbabwe are handled through bilateral talks and through the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and that no one can change that overnight.

The DA wants to report Zimbabwe’s government to the International Criminal Court and the United Nations Human Rights Council over a security crackdown against protests that left at least 12 dead.

ANC and Zanu-PF officials met in Harare this week and vowed to work together to solve Zimbabwe’s economic and political problems.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)