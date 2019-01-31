Role in Selebi case cited as reason why Mrwebi, Jiba not fit for office
In 2009, during Jackie Selebi’s trial, Lawrence Mrwebi and Nomgcobo Jiba helped Richard Mdluli in the case against Gerrie Nel, which led to his arrest on trumped-up charges.
PRETORIA - Efforts to sabotage the corruption case against former national police commissioner Jackie Selebi have been raised as reasons why Lawrence Mrwebi and Nomgcobo Jiba are not fit to hold office.
Deputy prosecutions boss Willie Hofmeyr made the submission at the Mokgoro Inquiry, which is sitting in Centurion on Thursday.
In 2009 during Selebi’s trial, Mrwebi and Jiba helped the former head of Crime Intelligence Richard Mdluli in the case against Prosecutor Gerrie Nel, which led to his arrest on trumped-up charges.
While Nel was detained, Selebi filed an urgent application for a stay of prosecution.
Hofmeyr says there was significant political interference in the case against Selebi.
“They were particularly obstructed by people in Crime Intelligence, but also some of the other intelligence agencies. People in the NPA were collaborating with those outside the organisation to try and ensure that the prosecution did not happen.”
Hofmeyr says both Mrwebi and Jiba conspired against Nel.
“For whatever, I suspect politically motivated, reasons they had decided to help the police with the investigation.”
Both Jiba and Mrwebi filed affidavits in support of Selebi in his failed application for a stay of prosecution.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
