Rand slips after post-Fed surge
The rand has enjoyed a bumper start to 2019, rallying more than 7% against the US currency, mainly because of expectations that the Fed would slow the pace of its monetary policy tightening.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand slipped early on Thursday, after surging overnight on dovish comments by the US Federal Reserve which suggested its three-year drive to tighten monetary policy may be at an end.
At 0640 GMT, the rand traded at R13.3700 versus the dollar, 0.4% weaker than its previous close.
But it was still 1.7% stronger than its opening level on Wednesday before the Fed kept interest rates steady and discarded its promises of “further gradual increases” in rates.
Government bonds were firmer in early deals on Thursday, with the yield on the benchmark 2026 instrument down 12 basis points at 8.620%.
Recent domestic economic data has painted a picture of a halting recovery, with inflation well within the central bank’s target range and retail sales rising late last year but mining performing weakly.
On Thursday, South African producer price inflation and trade balance data will be released.
