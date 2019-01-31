PSL matches to be rescheduled in March for Bafana’s Afcon preparations
The Premier Soccer League has agreed to postpone league matches scheduled for the week leading up to Bafana Bafana’s crucial Afcon qualifier against Libya.
JOHANNESBURG - The Premier Soccer League has agreed to postpone league matches scheduled for the week leading up to Bafana Bafana’s crucial Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Libya away from home.
Acting South African Football Association (Safa) CEO Russel Paul and Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter had been in discussions with the board of governors of the National Soccer League to shift some matches in March to allow the national side enough time to prepare for their must-win match in Libya.
“We are very grateful to the NSL, the board of governors and the clubs for their holistic understanding when we made our request. This move is an indication of their unwavering support to Safa and Bafana Bafana at such a very crucial time, when the men’s senior national team prepares for the most important match thus far this year. This support from the NSL and its clubs will assist the head coach and his team to have additional time to prepare the team for this all-important clash and we can only wish the squad all the best and convey to them that they have the support of the entire country,” said Paul.
Bafana effectively need a point from the Libya clash to qualify for this year’s continental showpiece but should they lose, then Libya will leapfrog them into second place and qualify along with Nigeria’s Super Eagles.
