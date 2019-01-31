Vodacom shuts stores at Midrand HQ as protesters arrive
Protesters have started arriving at the Vodacom campus in Midrand to intensify their call for the network giant to pay Nkosana Makate the amount that he says is due to him.
JOHANNESBURG - Protesters have started arriving at the Vodacom campus in Midrand to intensify their call for the network giant to pay Nkosana Makate the amount that he says is due to him.
Vodacom and Makate, who came up with the idea for the 'Please call me' message service, have been locked in a payment dispute for years now after the Constitutional Court directed the parties to reach a settlement on the matter.
Makate's supporters, who include the Please Call Me Movement and some politicians, have vowed to boycott Vodacom and related products and events if the telecoms giant does not reach an agreement with the former employee.
Makate came up with the idea for the SMS service in 2000 when he was still an employee.
Vodacom spokesperson Byron Kennedy says that its stores inside the campus have been closed for the day.
"Naturally, the safety and security of staff and customers remains of utmost importance to Vodacom and we do have measures in place to deal with various scenarios. We are willing to pay Mr Makate a substantial amount and we have fully complied with the Constitutional Court order on the matter."
#PleaseCallMe A group of people are picketing outside Vodaworld in Midrand. Police are standing guarding the locked gates. pic.twitter.com/G7vJahEy5R— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 31, 2019
Popular in Business
-
Nkosana Makate grateful for support in compensation battle against Vodacom
-
Vodacom beefs up security over Please Call Me mass action threat
-
Cosatu, NUM threaten protests over reported Eskom restructuring plan
-
Inquiry hears of car bought for favours as Van Tonder spills beans on Bosasa
-
Ex-Sanlam financial advisor ordered to repay clients he defrauded
-
#PleaseCallMe Movement refuses to back down over Vodacom protest
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.