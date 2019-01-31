Vodacom shuts stores at Midrand HQ as protesters arrive

Protesters have started arriving at the Vodacom campus in Midrand to intensify their call for the network giant to pay Nkosana Makate the amount that he says is due to him.

JOHANNESBURG - Protesters have started arriving at the Vodacom campus in Midrand to intensify their call for the network giant to pay Nkosana Makate the amount that he says is due to him.

Vodacom and Makate, who came up with the idea for the 'Please call me' message service, have been locked in a payment dispute for years now after the Constitutional Court directed the parties to reach a settlement on the matter.

Makate's supporters, who include the Please Call Me Movement and some politicians, have vowed to boycott Vodacom and related products and events if the telecoms giant does not reach an agreement with the former employee.

Makate came up with the idea for the SMS service in 2000 when he was still an employee.

Vodacom spokesperson Byron Kennedy says that its stores inside the campus have been closed for the day.

"Naturally, the safety and security of staff and customers remains of utmost importance to Vodacom and we do have measures in place to deal with various scenarios. We are willing to pay Mr Makate a substantial amount and we have fully complied with the Constitutional Court order on the matter."