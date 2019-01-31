Proteas to play Sri Lanka and West Indies in World Cup warm-ups
The Proteas will take on the sub-continental side on 24 May at the Cardiff Stadium in Wales and take on the Windies two days later.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa will play Sri Lanka and the West Indies in their two ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up matches before they open their campaign against hosts England.
The Proteas will take on the sub-continental side on 24 May at the Cardiff Stadium in Wales before they round off their preparations against the Windies two days later at the Bristol County Ground.
Faf du Plessis's team has five One Day Internationals against the Sri Lankans, who are in the country, in February before they jet off to England in search for their maiden World Cup title.
Popular in Sport
-
Car crash forces Wiseman Meyiwa to hang up his boots
-
Chiefs confirm Akpeyi and Frosler signings
-
'I select on penis length,' says female coach of German men's team
-
Lions snatch 4-Day Title under Cobras nose
-
Waiting for a late flourish as transfer window prepares to shut
-
Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte keen to return to coaching
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.