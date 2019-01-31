Proteas to play Sri Lanka and West Indies in World Cup warm-ups

The Proteas will take on the sub-continental side on 24 May at the Cardiff Stadium in Wales and take on the Windies two days later.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa will play Sri Lanka and the West Indies in their two ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up matches before they open their campaign against hosts England.

The Proteas will take on the sub-continental side on 24 May at the Cardiff Stadium in Wales before they round off their preparations against the Windies two days later at the Bristol County Ground.

Faf du Plessis's team has five One Day Internationals against the Sri Lankans, who are in the country, in February before they jet off to England in search for their maiden World Cup title.