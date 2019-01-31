Police probe murder of senior Sedibeng Municipality official

The man’s wife, who also came under attack, remains is in a critical condition in a hospital.

VEREENIGING - Police are investigating the murder of a senior official in the Sedibeng District Municipality who was shot at his house in Vereeniging.

The man’s wife, who also came under attack, remains is in a critical condition in a hospital.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela says they’re still trying to trace those responsible and establish the motive.

He says nothing was taken from the man’s house.

“The husband died at the scene and the woman was taken to a hospital in a serious condition. We’re investigating a case of murder and attempted murder.”

Meanwhile, the troubled Emfuleni Municipality which falls under Sedibeng now has a new mayor.

Councillor Gift Moerane was installed on Thursday afternoon and takes over from Jacob Khawe who resigned in December to take up the permanent position of African National Congress (ANC) provincial secretary.

Moerane received 53 votes out of 74 at Thursday’s council sitting.

Proceedings went ahead under the watchful eye of the police amid fears of disruptions and possibly violence.

Reverend Moerane has been sworn in as the executive mayor of Emfuleni: “I, as both a councillor and executive mayor of Emfuleni Local Municipality, solemnly declare that I will be faithful to the Republic of South Africa, obey, respect and uphold the Constitution, and all other laws of the country.”

Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters were booted from the proceedings after they objected to the process.

Police patrolled the area in anticipation of disruptions after the recent arson attacks on the office of the ANC.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)