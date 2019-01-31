Popular Topics
Please Call Me Movement to chart way forward after Vodaworld picket

Supporters will now continue mobilising South Africans to boycott Vodacom products after the cellphone giant missed a deadline set by organisers to compensate Nkosana Makate.

A group of supporters at Vodaworld in support of 'Please call me' inventor Nkosana Makate's. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A group of Please Call Me Movement supporters has dispersed after staging a picket outside Vodaworld headquarters in Midrand.

Supporters will now continue mobilising South Africans to boycott Vodacom products after the cellphone giant missed a deadline set by organisers to compensate Nkosana Makate.

Makate came up with the concept when he was still a Vodacom employee in 2000.

The African National Congress’ (ANC) Benson Motsumi says: “We are going to ask our people to disperse. The committee will meet and plan the way forward. Those plans will include asking people to cancel Vodacom contracts.”

WATCH: Lesufi urges public to boycott Vodacom

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

