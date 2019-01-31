Please Call Me Movement to chart way forward after Vodaworld picket
Supporters will now continue mobilising South Africans to boycott Vodacom products after the cellphone giant missed a deadline set by organisers to compensate Nkosana Makate.
JOHANNESBURG - A group of Please Call Me Movement supporters has dispersed after staging a picket outside Vodaworld headquarters in Midrand.
#PleaseCallMe A group of people are picketing outside Vodaworld in Midrand. Police are standing guarding the locked gates. pic.twitter.com/G7vJahEy5R— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 31, 2019
Makate came up with the concept when he was still a Vodacom employee in 2000.
The African National Congress’ (ANC) Benson Motsumi says: “We are going to ask our people to disperse. The committee will meet and plan the way forward. Those plans will include asking people to cancel Vodacom contracts.”
WATCH: Lesufi urges public to boycott Vodacom
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
