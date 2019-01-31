Please Call Me Movement to chart way forward after Vodaworld picket

Supporters will now continue mobilising South Africans to boycott Vodacom products after the cellphone giant missed a deadline set by organisers to compensate Nkosana Makate.

JOHANNESBURG - A group of Please Call Me Movement supporters has dispersed after staging a picket outside Vodaworld headquarters in Midrand.

#PleaseCallMe A group of people are picketing outside Vodaworld in Midrand. Police are standing guarding the locked gates. pic.twitter.com/G7vJahEy5R — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 31, 2019

Makate came up with the concept when he was still a Vodacom employee in 2000.

The African National Congress’ (ANC) Benson Motsumi says: “We are going to ask our people to disperse. The committee will meet and plan the way forward. Those plans will include asking people to cancel Vodacom contracts.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)