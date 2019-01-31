Nkosana Makate grateful for support in compensation battle against Vodacom

His supporters have given the network until 10am on Thursday morning to pay him the amount he agrees to or face boycotts.

JOHANNESBURG – As the Please Call Me movement threatens to intensify its campaign against Vodacom, the man at the centre of the legal battle with the cellphone giant has expressed his appreciation for what he calls South Africans’ spirit of activism.

Nkosana Makate intends taking the matter on judicial review as he and his former employer lock horns on how much he should be compensated for for developing the "Please call me" messaging service almost 20 years ago.

His supporters have given the network until 10am on Thursday morning to pay him the amount he agrees to or face boycotts.

“South Africans fought against apartheid through true activism and it’s no different to this matter.”

Makate is appreciative of the massive support he’s received from South Africans as he fights what’s been dubbed a classic David versus Goliath battle.

One of his supporters Panyaza Lesufi, who’s defied Vodacom’s threats of legal action says that South Africans will not allow commercial injustice.

“The best way is to use your pocket - don’t buy their product, don’t attend activities that are supported by this institution.”

The Please Call Me Movement claims that it has been receiving messages from people all over the country cancelling their contracts with the network provider to pile pressure on the company to pay Makate what is due to him.

Vodacom maintains that it has made Makate a reasonable offer. He’s rejected the settlement, calling it an insult.

WATCH: Lesufi urges public to boycott Vodacom