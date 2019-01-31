Pitch Black Afro's defence seeks bail in murder case
Thulani Ngcobo accused of the premeditated murder of his wife Trisha Modisane, whose body was found in a B&B on New Year’s Eve.
JOHANNESBURG - The defence in the murder case against musician Thulani Ngcobo, also known as Pitch Black Afro, has argued that he should be granted bail because there is no proof that he murdered his wife.
Ngcobo is back in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Thursday after his legal team submitted an affidavit to support his bail application on Wednesday.
He's accused of the premeditated murder of his wife Trisha Modisane, whose body was found in a B&B on New Year’s Eve.
The prosecution claims Ngcobo tried to cover-up the crime when he allegedly cleaned the scene of the murder.
At the beginning of Thursday’s proceedings, State prosecutor Mzamo Mathe asked that the public gallery be cleared so that pictures of the deceased could be viewed by the magistrate in camera.
Defence Lawyer Meshack Maluleke later argued that the State had no proof that Ngcobo committed premeditated murder or that he had assaulted his wife.
But Magistrate Paul du Plessis questioned how Modisane incurred bruises to her forehead and ended up with a bleeding nose, especially because the couple were the only people in the room.
Ngcobo’s lawyer responded by saying Modisane had, in fact, left the room after an earlier argument and returned with the wounds which Ngcobo did not notice.
Judgment on the bail application will be handed down on 7 February.
