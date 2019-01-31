Msimanga officially tenders resignation as Tshwane mayor

Msimanga earlier this month announced that he would be stepping down from his position in order to focus solely on his premier candidacy for the Democratic Alliance.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga has on Thursday officially tendered his resignation.

Msimanga earlier this month announced that he would be stepping down from his position in order to focus solely on his premier candidacy for the Democratic Alliance (DA).

He says after having led the DA administration in the city of Tshwane for the past two years, he has seen first-hand what he says is the very devastating impact of African National Congress (ANC) corruption.

