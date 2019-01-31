Mogoeng: 'I’m happy to deal with judiciary members who've acted inappropriately'
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says that he is not aware of any member of the judiciary, including the magistracy, that was at any stage mentioned in a commission of inquiry as having acted inappropriately.
JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says that he is not aware of any member of the judiciary, including the magistracy, that was at any stage mentioned in a commission of inquiry as having acted inappropriately.
He says that he only knows of allegations levelled against members of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), which is a separate entity.
The Chief Justice made the remarks at a briefing on the conclusion of the 10th Executive Bureau Meeting of the Conference of Constitutional Jurisdictions of Africa.
Mogoeng says it’s incorrect to say the NPA is part of the judiciary.
Mogoeng says the NPA is part of the broader justice system.
“[And] if there’s any member of the judiciary who was mentioned in any of the commissions of inquiries that are running, or past ones, as having done anything inappropriate I’ll be happy to deal with the person.”
At the same time, on allegations that controversial company Bosasa provided security services to the courts, Mogoeng says security for courts doesn’t fall within the office of the Chief Justice.
“It’s one of those functions that have been held back by the Ministry of Justice.”
He says he would be deeply concerned if any entity, whose credibility is in question, continues to be associated with the judiciary of South Africa.
#CCJA Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng chairing a media briefing on the conclusion of the 10th Executive Bureau Meeting of the Conference Of Constitutional Jurisdictions of Africa. [KS] pic.twitter.com/MzFFxk5Xy1— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 30, 2019
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Vodacom shuts stores at Midrand HQ as protesters arrive
-
Nkosana Makate grateful for support in compensation battle against Vodacom
-
[WATCH LIVE] Ex-Bosasa employee Richard le Roux testifies at Zondo Commission
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses Up
-
Ex-Bosasa employee told to do whatever Mokonyane wanted, inquiry hears
-
Ex-Sanlam financial advisor ordered to repay clients he defrauded
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.