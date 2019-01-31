Popular Topics
Go

Mogoeng: 'I’m happy to deal with judiciary members who've acted inappropriately'

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says that he is not aware of any member of the judiciary, including the magistracy, that was at any stage mentioned in a commission of inquiry as having acted inappropriately.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng at the 10th Executive Bureau Meeting of the Conference of Constitutional Jurisdictions of Africa at Midrand, Johannesburg, on 30 January 2019. Picture: @OCJ_RSA/Twitter
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng at the 10th Executive Bureau Meeting of the Conference of Constitutional Jurisdictions of Africa at Midrand, Johannesburg, on 30 January 2019. Picture: @OCJ_RSA/Twitter
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says that he is not aware of any member of the judiciary, including the magistracy, that was at any stage mentioned in a commission of inquiry as having acted inappropriately.

He says that he only knows of allegations levelled against members of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), which is a separate entity.

The Chief Justice made the remarks at a briefing on the conclusion of the 10th Executive Bureau Meeting of the Conference of Constitutional Jurisdictions of Africa.

Mogoeng says it’s incorrect to say the NPA is part of the judiciary.

Mogoeng says the NPA is part of the broader justice system.

“[And] if there’s any member of the judiciary who was mentioned in any of the commissions of inquiries that are running, or past ones, as having done anything inappropriate I’ll be happy to deal with the person.”

At the same time, on allegations that controversial company Bosasa provided security services to the courts, Mogoeng says security for courts doesn’t fall within the office of the Chief Justice.

“It’s one of those functions that have been held back by the Ministry of Justice.”

He says he would be deeply concerned if any entity, whose credibility is in question, continues to be associated with the judiciary of South Africa.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

