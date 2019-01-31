Metrorail: 'Conviction rate of CT cable thieves improving significantly'
At least 320 arrests have been made over the last year in the fight against rail-related crime in Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN - Metrorail says the conviction rate of suspected cable thieves have significantly improved since two years ago.
At least 320 arrests have been made over the last year in the fight against rail-related crimes in Cape Town.
Of these arrests, there have been 21 convictions.
Metrorail regional manager Richard Walker says while this may seem like a small number, it shows a big improvement.
“We’re quite excited because we’ve progressed significantly since about 24 months ago, where we would arrest people and have to re-arrest them days later with nothing but a warning. We’re happy that the courts are now taking it seriously.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
