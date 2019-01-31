MDB: 'Vuwani must wait 2 years for demand to be considered'
The Municipal Dermacation Board says that the protest plagued town of Vuwani in Limpopo will have to wait for another two years for their demand to be reincorporated into the Makhado Municipality to be considered.
JOHANNESBURG - The Municipal Demarcation Board says that the protest-plagued town of Vuwani in Limpopo will have to wait for another two years for their demand to be reincorporated into the Makhado Municipality to be considered.
Vuwani was put under the newly established Collins Chabane Municipality five years ago.
Residents have been demanding to be taken back to Makhado, causing tensions in the area to flare.
At least 30 schools were burned down and public facilities damaged during the protests last year.
The Municipal Demarcation Board says that residents of Vuwani challenged the board's decision to incorporate the area under the Collins Chabane Municipality.
Board CEO Sgidi Muthotho says residents lost the case and the appeal.
He says that their only option now is to wait for the next demarcation cycle, which will take place in the next local government elections.
"What needs to happen in Vuwani is that they have to wait for the next re-determination cycle to start and then they will start the process of applying again, either through an individual who might bring in the application or approaching the minister, who will bring the application in terms of Section 22."
The area has been flagged as one of the areas where disruptions could erupt again in the lead up to this year's elections.
