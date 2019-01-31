Popular Topics
Man shoots 2 people, turns gun on self in Lenasia

Police say that the survivors were rushed to hospital in a serious condition.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Police are investigating a case of attempted murder and suicide after a 32-year-old-man shot and wounded two people before turning the gun on himself.

The incident happened on Wednesday in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg.

Police say that the survivors were rushed to hospital in a serious condition.

Spokesperson Hector Netshibodza says that the motive for the shooting is being investigated.

“The deceased was driving a car. He came at a certain house and he found two guys standing by the garage door with a lady and then he started to shoot. He shot two guys, who were taken to hospital and after that he shot himself and he died at the crime scene.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

