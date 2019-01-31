[LISTEN] Cosatu says alleged mass layoffs behind looming strike

Radio 702 | Despite assurances given by President Cyril Ramaphosa on job security, union's spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says they don't believe there won't be layoffs at Eskom.

CAPE TOWN - Cosatu says it doesn't believe that workers won't be laid off at Eskom.

Despite assurances given by President Cyril Ramaphosa on job security, union's spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says they don't believe him.

"Like I was trying to say that history has taught us that if you want to know what's going to happen, follow what national Treasury says."

The union, along with NUM, has threatened to protest.

Listen to the audio for more.