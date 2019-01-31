[LISTEN] Cosatu says alleged mass layoffs behind looming strike
Radio 702 | Despite assurances given by President Cyril Ramaphosa on job security, union's spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says they don't believe there won't be layoffs at Eskom.
CAPE TOWN - Cosatu says it doesn't believe that workers won't be laid off at Eskom.
Despite assurances given by President Cyril Ramaphosa on job security, union's spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says they don't believe him.
"Like I was trying to say that history has taught us that if you want to know what's going to happen, follow what national Treasury says."
The union, along with NUM, has threatened to protest.
Listen to the audio for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] A second chance for SA: Sipho Pityana urges new framework for growth
-
[LISTEN] Sapo CEO touts using pension funds to help SOEs stay afloat
-
[LISTEN] How DA’s election advertising is failing to hit the mark
-
[LISTEN] Why abortion pills are still in demand on the black market
-
[LISTEN] Zuma campaigning for ANC a political gamble?
-
[LISTEN] Dennis Davis: 'Tax revolt would cause govt to crash'
-
[LISTEN] Cancelling your car insurance a bad idea: expert
-
[LISTEN] 3 SA media companies agree to pay penalties for price fixing
-
[LISTEN] How can we get more young people to vote?
-
[LISTEN] 'Knowing what we know about Bosasa, we deserve answers from Ramaphosa'
-
[LISTEN] 'Many young people making a noise by withholding their vote'
-
[LISTEN] Overberg firefighters battle blaze near Botrivier
-
[LISTEN] IEC CEO Mamabolo answers your questions on voter registration
-
[LISTEN] SIU uncovers massive land reform scam
-
[LISTEN] Sars plans to probe Bosasa tax evasion claims
-
[LISTEN] How to minimise food wastage
-
[LISTEN] Inside WEF 2019 'where business is being done'
-
[LISTEN] Are you treating your domestic worker right?
-
[LISTEN] Does the world need a social credit score to help us 'behave'?
-
[LISTEN] Need for speed: Former racer lifts lid on CT's street racing scene
-
[LISTEN] Party funding bill aims to enhance transparency - Diko
-
[LISTEN] MEC eyes new laws to make Cape Town roads safer
-
[LISTEN] Are commissions of inquiry a waste of time in SA?
-
[LISTEN] 'Agrizzi is no hero for blowing the whistle'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.