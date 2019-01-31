Lions snatch 4-Day Title under Cobras nose

-
Court orders against further occupation of Woodstock hospital siteLocal
-
Hofmeyr accuses Jiba of prosecuting people in defence of ZumaLocal
-
[WATCH] Sentencing of Coligny teen's killers postponedLocal
-
State wants life sentences for Coligny teen’s murderersLocal
-
CPF member grateful to be alive after taking bullet for childrenLocal
-
'We are going to operate in military mode' - new Emfuleni mayorLocal
Popular Topics
-
Hofmeyr accuses Jiba of prosecuting people in defence of ZumaLocal
-
[WATCH] Sentencing of Coligny teen's killers postponedLocal
-
State wants life sentences for Coligny teen’s murderersLocal
-
CPF member grateful to be alive after taking bullet for childrenLocal
-
'We are going to operate in military mode' - new Emfuleni mayorLocal
-
CT taxi driver who helped passengers during robbery dies in hospitalLocal
Popular Topics
-
Proteas to play Sri Lanka and West Indies in World Cup warm-upsSport
-
Chiefs confirm Akpeyi and Frosler signingsSport
-
Arsenal sign Barcelona’s Denis Suarez on loanSport
-
Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte keen to return to coachingSport
-
'No one thinks we can win', says England boss Jones ahead of Ireland clashSport
-
Waiting for a late flourish as transfer window prepares to shutSport
Popular Topics
-
Caitlyn Jenner gets trademarks rejectedLifestyle
-
Gabrielle Union slams 'mommy shamers'Lifestyle
-
Celine Dion biopic ‘The Power Of Love’ is in the worksLifestyle
-
Lil Wayne sues former lawyerLifestyle
-
Study: Vaping better for quitting smoking than patches, gumLifestyle
-
As we age, sexual activity still important for wellbeing - studyLifestyle
-
US police to release images after attack on 'Empire' actorLifestyle
-
Duchess of Sussex Meghan revisits acting past at London theatreLifestyle
-
Jay-Z wins fight for African-American arbitrators in trademark caseLifestyle
-
'We are going to operate in military mode' - new Emfuleni mayorLocal
-
Knysna community celebrates life of slain councillorPolitics
-
#ZondoInquiry: Garden clean ups, swimming pools & more for ANC officialsBusiness
-
Police probe murder of senior Sedibeng Municipality officialPolitics
-
SA envoy tells DA's Maimane to stay out of Zimbabwean politicsPolitics
-
Msimanga officially tenders resignation as Tshwane mayorPolitics
Popular Topics
-
[ANALYSIS] Ramos’s exit underscores how few SA women hold top jobsOpinion
-
[OPINION] What do our politicians really stand for?Opinion
-
[OPINION] SA diplomacy on Zimbabwe can remain quiet – but it must get toughOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] 33 ways Davos 2019 made an impact on the worldOpinion
-
[OPINION] We all have a role to play in raising good adultsOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] SA’s war on graft is picking up speed. But will anyone go to jail?Opinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
Tesla shares fall after surprise CFO exitBusiness
-
#ZondoInquiry: Garden clean ups, swimming pools & more for ANC officialsBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Cosatu says alleged mass layoffs behind looming strikeBusiness
-
SABC abandons retrenchment plansBusiness
-
Please Call Me Movement to chart way forward after Vodaworld picketLocal
-
Facebook sees higher profits, more friendsWorld
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Thu
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 37°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
Lions snatch 4-Day Title under Cobras nose
The Lions under the stewardship of Enoch Nkwe have claimed the 2017-18 title with just a few overs left of play in the final evening in Potch.
CAPE TOWN - The 4-Day Franchise Series ended in dramatic fashion and capped off a superb domestic season in terms of results and excitement amongst local fans.
The Lions under the stewardship of Enoch Nkwe have claimed the 2017-18 title with just a few overs left of play in the final evening in Potch.
What makes the victory even sweeter is that five overs were wiped out because of rain.
The Warriors seemed to be heading for a draw with Yaseen Vallie and Sinethemba Qeshile combining for an 85 run fourth wicket stand, however, Nono Pongolo and Nandre Burger made inroads into their tail in the afternoon to give the Lions a small opening into a claiming a possible title.
Now, just after 5 pm when the last hour of play was to commence, the Warriors had only two wickets in hand.
The new ball was taken after the 80th over and that gave the Lions the boost they wanted and the breakthrough they desired.
Burger had Basheer Walters caught behind and just after 6 Wihahn Lubbe bowled Sithembile Langa's.
For the Cobras, it was absolute heartbreak as they were the competitions early pace setters and didn’t relinquish to spot literally until the last ball of the Lions match.
Zubayr Hamza's masterful double-ton counted for nothing eventually although he showed he is a man to be relied on when the chips are down.
Their match in Pietermaritzburg ended in a full draw. One must feel for Cobras coach Ashwell Prince, his teams led both the 4-Day Series and the Mzansi Super League for most of the respective conceptions but failed to win it in the end.
2018/2019 #4DaySeries champions 🏆 #JoinTheCharge #LionsCharge pic.twitter.com/G5VSY8RUPQ— Lions Cricket (@LionsCricketSA) January 31, 2019
Timeline
Popular in Sport
-
Car crash forces Wiseman Meyiwa to hang up his boots7 hours ago
-
Chiefs confirm Akpeyi and Frosler signings2 hours ago
-
'I select on penis length,' says female coach of German men's team14 days ago
-
Waiting for a late flourish as transfer window prepares to shut5 hours ago
-
Schumacher 'in the very best of hands', says family29 days ago
-
Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte keen to return to coaching5 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.