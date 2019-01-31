Lions snatch 4-Day Title under Cobras nose

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
Go

Lions snatch 4-Day Title under Cobras nose

The Lions under the stewardship of Enoch Nkwe have claimed the 2017-18 title with just a few overs left of play in the final evening in Potch.

The Lions are the 2018/19 4-Day Domestic Series champions. Picture: @LionsCricketSA/Twitter.
The Lions are the 2018/19 4-Day Domestic Series champions. Picture: @LionsCricketSA/Twitter.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The 4-Day Franchise Series ended in dramatic fashion and capped off a superb domestic season in terms of results and excitement amongst local fans.

The Lions under the stewardship of Enoch Nkwe have claimed the 2017-18 title with just a few overs left of play in the final evening in Potch.

What makes the victory even sweeter is that five overs were wiped out because of rain.

The Warriors seemed to be heading for a draw with Yaseen Vallie and Sinethemba Qeshile combining for an 85 run fourth wicket stand, however, Nono Pongolo and Nandre Burger made inroads into their tail in the afternoon to give the Lions a small opening into a claiming a possible title.

Now, just after 5 pm when the last hour of play was to commence, the Warriors had only two wickets in hand.

The new ball was taken after the 80th over and that gave the Lions the boost they wanted and the breakthrough they desired.

Burger had Basheer Walters caught behind and just after 6 Wihahn Lubbe bowled Sithembile Langa's.

For the Cobras, it was absolute heartbreak as they were the competitions early pace setters and didn’t relinquish to spot literally until the last ball of the Lions match.

Zubayr Hamza's masterful double-ton counted for nothing eventually although he showed he is a man to be relied on when the chips are down.

Their match in Pietermaritzburg ended in a full draw. One must feel for Cobras coach Ashwell Prince, his teams led both the 4-Day Series and the Mzansi Super League for most of the respective conceptions but failed to win it in the end.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA