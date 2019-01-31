Le Roux set to name govt officials whose homes were maintained by Bosasa

Richard Le Roux is currently testifying before the state capture commission.

JOHANNESBURG – A Bosasa employee is expected to name officials whose houses were installed with security cameras by the facilities management company.

Richard Le Roux is currently testifying before the state capture commission.

He's the regional technical coordinator for Global Technology Systems which was formerly known as Sondolo IT, a subsidiary of Bosasa.

The commission’s evidence leader Refilwe Molefe has explained what Le Roux’s testimony will entail.

“Chair, Mr Le Roux will later give evidence of the property of government officials and politicians who’s properties were maintained by DTS. However, we’ll return to this property as he deals with the paragraph in detail.”

Last year, it was reported that the company paid for security installations and maintenance at the homes of ministers Gwede Mantashe, Nomvula Mokonyane and deputy minister Thabang Makwetla.

WATCH: Ex-Bosasa employee Richard le Roux gives evidence at Zondo Commission