Knysna community celebrates life of slain councillor
Victor Molosi was shot dead in front of his house last year and would've turned 48 years old on 24 January this year.
CAPE TOWN - A murdered Knysna councillor has been remembered through community activities to celebrate his life.
Victor Molosi was shot dead in front of his house last year.
On what would've been his 48th birthday on 24 January, his successor in Ward 8 organised community activities to keep his name alive.
Table tennis equipment was also donated to the Love Life Centre and a memorial lecture was hosted by the African National Congress's (ANC) Duma Nokwe branch.
Knysna councillor Thando Matika says: “Because it’s his birthday, we felt that we should do something as the municipality and community. Later, we did something as the ANC.”
A fellow councillor and another person have been accused of Molosi's murder.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
